Mavs Legend Comments on Klay Thompson Wearing His Number
The Dallas Mavericks welcomed the Utah Jazz to the American Airlines Center last night with one of their old friends on the sidelines. Jason Terry, who was a key piece to the 2011 Mavs championship, is now an assistant coach for the Jazz. And for the first time since he left the team in 2012, a Maverick is wearing his iconic No. 31 jersey.
Klay Thompson signed with the Dallas Mavericks this offseason, and with Kyrie Irving wearing No. 11, Thompson chose to go with the No. 31, paying respects to JET and Reggie Miller, one of his idols growing up. Even after the signing, Jason Kidd compared Thompson to Terry, saying it's been a long time since the Mavs had a shooter of that caliber.
With the Jazz in town last night, Terry was asked about Thompson's number choice, and he said there's one thing Thompson owes him for it.
"The fact he got the headband on, too, I'm elated," Terry said. "All I said is all he owes me is to make some shots. That's it. Do the number right, that's it. Make some shots. And he'll do it. I think he's going to play with a lot to prove. Obviously, he did some great things, historical things with Golden State, and he's looking to turn a page and go to another chapter and make another mark on his legacy here with Dallas."
Thompson hopes to bring a championship to Dallas as Terry did, and Terry was arguably the second-best player on that 2011 team. Terry did it from a sixth-man role, though, finishing in the top three for Sixth Man of the Year for five straight years from 2008-2012, while Thompson should start for the majority of the season.
In his preseason debut for Dallas, Thompson finished with 10 points while shooting 3/5 from behind the arc and played good defense, something he's trying to prove he can still do at a high level. He admitted it was the most nervous he's been since the 2015 NBA Finals, but he just needs to get some games under his belt in a Mavs uniform.
