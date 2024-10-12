Klay Thompson Wants to Prove He's Still Elite Defensively
When the Dallas Mavericks signed Klay Thompson this offseason and lost Derrick Jones Jr., a lot of questions about their defense were asked. Thompson used to be an elite defender, but he has lost a step in recent years due to an ACL and Achilles tear. It was a fair question to consider with Jones being Dallas' primary defender throughout last year's playoffs.
Klay Thompson is ready to disprove that notion. While it was just the preseason against the Utah Jazz, Thompson's defensive effort was notable, doing a great job of cutting off passing lanes, getting around screens, and defending shots without fouling.
"It's great when you have offensive players like Luka [Doncic] and Kai [Kyrie Irving] because you can focus on guarding guys," Thompson said after Thursday night's game. "I still want to get rid of the notion that I’m not the same defender I once was. I truly believe I am, and I’m excited to prove people wrong."
While it was just a preseason game against the Jazz, who don't have elite perimeter threats, it was a great showing for Thompson. It took him a quarter to find his rhythm offensively, but the defensive effort is what Dallas needs. Even if we haven't seen him play with Luka Doncic yet, the open shots will be there for him and he wants to make a big impact on both sides of the ball.
Thompson signed a three-year, $50 million deal with the Mavericks this offseason after he'd spent his entire career with the Golden State Warriors, winning four championships and making five All-Star games in his thirteen seasons there.
