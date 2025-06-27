Dallas Basketball

Jason Kidd reveals bold Mavericks plan for Cooper Flagg

Cooper Flagg could be playing point guard against the Lakers in the NBA Summer League.

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cooper Flagg before the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks held Cooper Flagg's introductory press conference on Friday, officially welcoming him to his new home. It's the franchise's first top overall pick since 1981 when they selected Mark Aguirre.

Flagg was the team's only selection in the 2025 NBA Draft, and they have major plans for the former Duke star. It has been reported that Mavs head coach Jason Kidd sees Flagg similar to Grant Hill, as someone who can have the ball in his hands as a point forward. That'll immediately be out to the test.

Cooper FLagg
Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cooper Flagg arrives before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The plan is for Cooper Flagg to likely play in the first two games of the NBA Summer League. The NBA announced the first game of the Summer League would be between the Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers, who will be led by Bronny James. Mavericks called out for 'low-balled' new contract for Kyrie Irving

"I want to put [Flagg] at point guard, make him feel uncomfortable," Jason Kidd said about that first game. "I’m excited to give him the ball against the Lakers and see what happens."

It'll be a good first litmus test for the Mavs and Flagg to see where he is with his ball-handling. They're going to need him to be an offensive initiator in the regular season, with Kyrie Irving expected to be out until January or February because of his ACL injury. And the point guards they're looking to sign are going to be stop-gaps at best. It'll be best for Flagg's development and the team's long-term success if he can consistently create against NBA defenders from day one.

That first Summer League matchup against the Lakers is slated for July 10th at 7 p.m. CST.

