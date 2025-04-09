Jason Kidd will 'understand' Mavericks fans rooting for Lakers, Luka Doncic
The Dallas Mavericks will face the Los Angeles Lakers in the American Airlines Center as Luka Doncic makes his return to Dallas. February's surprising trade has left Mavericks fans in a frenzy since then with protests, "Fire Nico" chants and all.
That leaves Wednesday's game in a precarious situation. Most Mavs fans still love Luka Doncic and have mixed feelings about Nico Harrison and the organization. It's entirely realistic that more people in the building will be rooting for Doncic than the Mavericks despite the game being in Dallas.
READ MORE: NBA analyst torches Mavericks for 'malpractice' in Luka Doncic-Lakers trade
"I understand the emotion for his return, I think it's just about the game," Kidd said to the media during Wednesday's practice. "If he scores, take the ball out and go the other way. Fans have a right to cheer. Understand what he has done for this franchise in a short time, and I think that's right. The big thing for us is to stay in the moment, focus in on what's in front of us... The fans should show their appreciation for Luka... They should cheer... For us, it's about trying to find a way to win."
Doncic led the Mavs to the NBA Finals last season, made First-Team All-NBA five times in his first six seasons, and was the heir apparent to Dirk Nowitzki before Nico Harrison bamboozled himself into trading him to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Dallas has fallen down the standings since trading Doncic away, essentially being locked into the 9/10 Play-In game against the Sacramento Kings, while the Lakers could be the 3rd seed by the time the playoffs start. Entering the season, it was likely to be the opposite for these two teams.
READ MORE: Nuggets make shocking move that Mavericks need to repeat
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter