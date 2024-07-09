Klay Thompson Reveals Why He Chose His New Jersey Number With Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks made a big splash in free agency, adding future Hall of Famer Klay Thompson on a 3-year, $50 million deal to complement Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
Because the Mavs employ Irving, who wears Thompson's No. 11 in Dallas, Klay was forced to find a new jersey number. He settled on No. 31 and is honoring one of his idols while doing so.
READ MORE: Warriors' Stephen Curry Claims Klay Thompson to Dallas Mavericks 'Hasn't Really Sunk In'
In Tuesday morning's introductory press conference, Thompson was asked about his switch to the No. 31 and what made him choose that number.
"Well, Kyrie took my number... no I'm just kidding. It's a change for me. I'm not mad at the change, I'm actually excited for it. It's been a lot of great 31s in this franchise's history. Jason Terry won a championship wearing that number, and we play very similar styles as far as the off-guard position, spacing the floor, shooting. He had a great year with them. Who else? {Media member mentions Nick Van Exel] Nick wore 31 here? He was on the Mavs, they had a good year with him too. Love Nick the Quick. Reggie Miller wore 31 and I watched so much footage of Reggie coming off screens as a teenager, especially his ability to make game-winning shots, that is the most inspiring thing to see as a shooter because he had no fear whether he made or missed the shot, he was going to live or die by it. And I still have that image of him in the East Finals, pushing off [Michael Jordan], curling off the right wing, and cashing that three... That was an inspiration for me as well, I thought I'd have a chance to pass him in threes made so that would be a cool way to honor him, someone who really paved the way for a shooter like me."
Thompson currently sits sixth all-time in three-pointers made with Reggie Miller the name above his. If he can keep up his average of 3.5 made three-pointers per game from last season, Thompson should pass Miller about 22 games into the season.
Klay's father Mychal Thompson said in a radio interview on Monday that Reggie Miller was one of Klay's "Basketball idols," so it has to be special for him to wear 31. If he can win a championship like Jason Terry did wearing that number, it'll be easier for fans to see him in that jersey.
READ MORE: Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards Says He Is 'Over' Loss to Dallas Mavericks in Playoffs
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter