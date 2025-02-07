Klay Thompson's hot start carries Mavericks in upset over Celtics, 127-120
The Dallas Mavericks closed a five-game road trip in an NBA Finals rematch against the Boston Celtics, though it's hard to call it a rematch when Luka Doncic isn't on the team anymore. A loss here, and the Mavericks would drop to .500 for the first time since November before returning to what will likely be a hostile crowd on Saturday. Mavs fans could use a win, but this would be a hard game to win, especially as Anthony Davis, P.J. Washington, and Dereck Lively II remain out.
Dallas started Kyrie Irving, Dante Exum, Klay Thompson, Kessler Edwards, and Daniel Gafford, while Boston started Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, and Kristaps Porzingis, as Jrue Holiday was out with a shoulder injury.
READ MORE: Cowboys star Micah Parsons 'devastated' by Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to Lakers
Klay Thompson scored the first five points of the game for the Mavericks, then assisted on a made three by Dante Exum as they had an early lead. That hot start continued, as an early 9-0 run gave the Mavs a 12-4 lead. Thompson's second three-pointer of the first four minutes gave him ten points, matching Boston's total, and forced a timeout by the Celtics.
Boston rallied to get the lead down to one before the end of the quarter before a personal 5-0 spurt by Spencer Dinwiddie pushed the lead to six with about three minutes to go in the quarter. Then, thanks to a Dante Exum corner three, the Mavericks took a 32-23 lead into the second quarter.
Thompson hit four shots at the start of the second to push the lead up to 15 to start the quarter, then Naji Marshall knocked in one of his signature floaters to push it to 17, forcing another timeout by Joe Mazzulla. They started to double-team Klay Thompson out of that timeout, but he was still able to free himself for an open three to push the lead to 18.
Boston started to chip away at the lead as Kristaps Porzingis was abusing switches, but those double-teams on Klay opened on 4-on-3s for everyone else, allowing players like Naji Marshall and Spencer Dinwiddie to take advantage. Dinwiddie was also playing out of his mind, starting the game 5/7, including a crazy end-of-shot-clock heave that went in. The Celtics closed out the half on a 10-4 stretch, with Derrick White sinking a layup, as Dallas took a 67-56 lead into halftime.
READ MORE: Mavericks were reportedly 'very aggressive' trying to acquire Kevin Durant ahead of NBA trade deadline
Dallas came out of the locker room just as hot offensively, as they started the second half on a 10-2 to push the lead up to 19, including a pretty crazy three-pointer by Kyrie Irving. Irving would hit two free throws a few possessions later to extend Dallas' lead to 21.
Daniel Gafford picked up his fourth foul midway through the third quarter, allowing the Celtics the chance to take advantage of the interior occasionally. But Naji Marshall refused to let that happen. When Gafford was out of the game, it was a combination of Marshall and Olivier-Maxence Prosper playing SMALL-ball center. But Dante Exum made the biggest impact down the stretch of the third, sinking a corner three to help Dallas take a 104-83 lead into the fourth quarter.
Max Christie started the fourth quarter with a strong punch on offense, helping keep the lead above 20, then Kyrie Irving hit a nice stepback three to go up by 24 just 2:25 into the fourth quarter. A few offensive rebounds and an Irving three on the right wing extended it up to 27. By this point, the Celtics already cleared the bench, putting in Jordan Walsh, Drew Peterson, and Neemias Queta.
Boston's end-of-bench got the lead down to 18 midway through the quarter, despite Dallas still having most of their starters in. It wasn't until Naji Marshall knocked in a corner three that the Mavs finally stopped Boston's bench run, which had extended to 14-0. Dallas tried to salt the lead away with some bench pieces but were forced to put their best lineup in with 3:20 to go and the lead getting down to 11. As Joe Mazzulla should, he stuck with his bench down the stretch.
Kyrie Irving hit a post jumper to push the lead up to 13, but then Sam Hauser hit a three to bring the lead down to 10. Payton Pritchard was freed for a logo three, and things could've gotten uncomfortable if that went in. Instead, Dallas was able to salt away the remaining time and go on to win 127-120.
After a few rough games with turnovers, the Mavericks were much better in this game, only turning it over eight times. Every player who played for the Mavs also had at least two assists, so everyone was getting involved.
Dallas had three players score at least 20 points, and none of them were Kyrie Irving. Klay Thompson led the way with 25 points, getting 23 of them in the first half. Spencer Dinwiddie (22 points) and Naji Marshall (20 points) weren't far behind. But Kyrie Irving was still solid, scoring 19 points. Dante Exum and Max Christie, with 15 points each, were also in double figures.
Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 25 points on 9/16 shooting. Payton Pritchard (21 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds), Jayson Tatum (17 points, 5/12 shooting), Kristaps Porzingis (17 points), and Derrick White (13 points) also scored in double figures for Boston.
The Mavericks return home on Saturday to play the Houston Rockets. I imagine it won't be a friendly crowd.
READ MORE: Mavericks and 76ers update terms to recent trade due to concerning report
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter