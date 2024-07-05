Dallas Mavericks' Klay Thompson Says Goodbye To Golden State Warriors in Heartfelt Post
The Dallas Mavericks recently agreed to a sign-and-trade to acquire Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson on a 3-year, $50 million deal. Thompson had spent his entire 13-year career in the Bay Area and will now be moving to Dallas in hopes of winning a 5th championship.
On Friday evening, Thompson posted his goodbye message to the Warriors fans.
"Oh Bay Area, there are not enough words and images to convey how I really feel about y'all. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for the best times of my life. It was such an honor to put that Dubs jersey on from day 1. I really just wanted to be the best I could be and help bring as many championships as possible to the region. The best part was not the rings though, it was the friendships I made that will last a lifetime. My family and I would like to thank all of the amazing people who work tirelessly to make the @warriors organization world-class. Don’t be sad it’s over, be happy it happened. Until we meet again. Sea captain out #foureverchamps #splashbros4life #oaklandforever"
Thompson had an illustrious run with the Warriors, winning four championships and making five All-Star Game appearances alongside his Splash Brother Stephen Curry, and became the latest example of an NBA dynasty. Thompson currently sits 6th all-time in made three-pointers and is looking to add to his resume with a productive stint with the Mavericks. An ACL and Achilles tear in back-to-back seasons dampened Thompson's effectiveness on the defensive end but he's still one of the league's best shooters and should give Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving plenty of space to work with.
Although the Warriors let Thompson walk without a counteroffer in free agency this offseason, they've announced that they will plan to retire his No. 11 jersey whenever he decides to retire from the game.
