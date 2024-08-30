Klay Thompson Reveals Biggest Reason For Joining Dallas Mavericks
For the first time in his career, Klay Thompson will open up the NBA season in a jersey other than a Golden State Warriors jersey. The Dallas Mavericks wing is in the latter half of his career, which has seen quite a bit of a step back.
Still an elite 3-point shooter, Thompson can provide high-level floor spacing. The Golden State Warriors' ability to compete at a championship level feels non-existent, though. Stephen Curry is obviously still a superstar, but the team invested so much in the dynasty that it seems the franchise is in for a rebuild after Curry's career concludes.
Thompson wanted one more chance to compete alongside a title-contending team, and he joined the Mavericks in free agency with a chance to do so. Playing alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving is certainly a strong appeal for such an incredible shooter, too. Thompson explained this during Hometown Favorites weekend.
“Playing with Luka and Kyrie, that’s what was attractive, especially watching their championship run. I was really shocked to see the chemistry with their teammates,” Thompson said to Austin Miller.
The chemistry Thompson is referring to is the guards' abilities to throw lobs to their big men, though primarily Dereck Lively II, who posted an incredible rookie season. The same level of chemistry is what made the Warriors' dynasty teams so special. It'll also help Thompson get high-level looks from deep when considering the scoring gravity Irving and Doncic provide.
With Lively's vertical spacing and Thompson's floor spacing, the Mavericks' opponents will have to pick their poison when playing Dallas. The former Warriors wing understands that, too.
“I might not be able to run as fast or jump as high, but I can still knock down open shots, and I think I can be that missing piece for them,” Thompson continued. “They can’t send as many double teams. They got to worry about playing the backside and giving up wide-open looks.”
It's no secret that the Mavericks got better this offseason. Sure, fans and pundits can claim Thompson has lost a step at this point in his career. The legendary wing is aware of that but can still contribute at a high level.
Just how good can Dallas be next season?
“I think we have a chance to do something really special and win a championship,” Thompson said.
