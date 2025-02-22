Kyrie Irving's 35 points lifts Mavericks past Pelicans in first game after All-Star Break, 111-103
The Dallas Mavericks returned from the All-Star Break to host the New Orleans Pelicans, who sit in last place in the Western Conference. Dallas has already lost to the Pelicans once this season, and if they want any chance of avoiding the Play-In Tournament, this had to be a win.
But Dallas is still missing most of its frontcourt. Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, and Dwight Powell all remain out, though Powell could return soon, as was Caleb Martin. But they signed Moses Brown to a 10-day contract to help fill those minutes until at least Powell returns.
With those injuries, the Mavericks started Kyrie Irving, Dante Exum, Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, and Kessler Edwards, while New Orleans went big with C.J. McCollum, Trey Murphy III, Zion Williamson, Kelly Olynyk, and Yves Missi.
It was a back-and-forth game early, as there were a few lead changes and ties in the first few minutes. P.J. Washington and Kyrie Irving had 14 of the first 16 points for the Mavericks to carry them on offense, while it was Trey Murphy III and Zion Williamson scoring 12 of the first 14 points for the Pelicans to keep them in the game early.
But with the score tied at 16, the Mavericks would outscore the Pels 16-6 the rest of the quarter, fueled by some tough baskets by Kyrie Irving and Max Christie, and last-second free throws by Naji Marshall gave them a 32-22 advantage heading into the second quarter.
Zion Williamson continued to make his presence felt in the second quarter, relentlessly getting downhill and attacking the glass. He went after Moses Brown on consecutive sequences, which got the lead down to four a few minutes into the quarter, as he was sitting on 13 points already. Jose Alvarado would give the Pels the lead on a three just a few possessions later. It was a 12-0 run for New Orleans, which was eventually broken by PJ Washington at three free-throw line.
That would be the first of four lead changes and a tie over the next few minutes. Eventually, it would be Washington again on a three-pointer in front of New Orleans' bench to give the Mavs a four-point cushion. That lead would be short-lived as the Pels had a quick 7-0 spurt with Zion Williamson back in the game. They would swap the lead a few more times before the end of the quarter, but Max Christie nailed a three from the corner to give Dallas a 56-53 lead at halftime.
Zion Williamson continued his onslaught, scoring the Pelicans' first 10 points of the half to give them a 63-61 lead, the first of another four lead changes over the next few minutes. They'd eventually lead by four after a free throw by CJ McCollum, but they cooled off after that while Dallas started to heat up.
The Mavericks went on a 13-3 run to give them a seven-point advantage, as Kyrie Irving and Naji Marshall put their feet on the gas. But the Pelicans, refusing to go away, chipped away at the lead as Jordan Hawkins hit a three in transition to cut the lead to tie just before the end of the quarter. Two free throws from Irving gave the Mavs an 86-82 advantage heading into the final frame.
Dallas started the fourth strong, as an 8-0 run gave them a 10-point advantage just 2:40 into the quarter. But New Orleans came right back with a 7-0 run before Kyrie Irving closed that off with a contested three-pointer on the left wing, answered by Trey Murphy III on the other end.
The Mavericks again built a solid lead, getting it up to nine with 4:17 to play before New Orleans again got it down to four. Naji Marshall hit a three from the corner to put the lead at seven with 2:28 to play. After about a 1:30 scoreless stretch, Kyrie Irving would hit a three to make the lead 10 with 56.9 seconds remaining. That would be enough for Dallas to go on to a 111-103 win.
The big difference in this game was the three-point shooting. Neither team shot well from the floor, but Dallas was 16/44 (36.4%) from three while New Orleans was 8/27 (29.6%).
Kyrie Irving lifted the Mavericks with 35 points on 11/22 shooting. P.J. Washington was the other main scorer for the Mavs, scoring 24 points on 8/17 shooting as he came off an ankle injury. Max Christie (16 points), Naji Marshall (15 points, 10 rebounds), and Klay Thompson (12 points) were also in double figures.
Zion Williamson carried the torch for the Pelicans with 29 points on a hyper-efficient 11/15 shooting. Trey Murphy III (20 points) and CJ McCollum (16 points) were the only other Pels in double figures.
Dallas will travel to San Francisco to play the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.
