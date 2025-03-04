Kyrie Irving channels Kobe Bryant, Klay Thompson after suffering injury in Mavs-Kings
The Dallas Mavericks got hit with another big injury on Monday night, as Kyrie Irving left the game after suffering a knee injury in the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings. He banged his right knee against Sacramento's Jonas Valanciunas, then came down with a lot of pressure on his left leg, causing his knee to bend a way it's not supposed to go.
Irving would be ruled out shortly after leaving the game with a knee sprain. Most players would've just left the game and gone straight back to the locker room, but Kyrie Irving is not like most players.
After laying on the ground for a few minutes, Irving was helped to his feet and was assisted to the Mavs' bench. But he told the people helping him to turn around so he could shoot the free throws despite not being able to put any pressure on his left leg. Not only did he stay in the game to shoot both free throws, but he drained both of them before leaving the game to the tune of "MVP" chants.
There are a few reasons to stay in the game to shoot the free throws. The main one is he can't return to the game if he can't shoot the free throws due to injury. And even if it was unlikely for him to return to the game, there's always a chance. Also, if the person fouled can't shoot the free throws, the opposing team gets to choose who shoots the foul shots.
But there is also a mental aspect. Kobe Bryant, who Irving considers his mentor, grew his legendary status by making two free throws after tearing his Achilles in 2013. Irving's teammate, Klay Thompson, did the same thing in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals after tearing his ACL. There is a certain level of toughness, leadership, and respect players get for doing something like this. Making both shots just adds to the mystique of a legend.
Dallas has been brutalized by injuries, as Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, Caleb Martin, and P.J. Washington were already missing this game, and that doesn't even count injuries like Luka Doncic's calf strain before he was traded. This has been far from the season the Mavericks imagined coming off an NBA Finals appearance last season.
