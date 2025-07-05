Lakers’ Luka Doncic sends message to Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving
The last few months have marked a wave of emotions for Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving.
Irving had to deal with the after-effects of the Luka Doncic trade, doing his part to keep the Mavericks on the right path before going down with a season-ending ACL injury in March. A year after leading Dallas to the finals, Irving was forced to watch from the sidelines as his team was eliminated in the NBA play-in.
READ MORE: Ex-Mavericks GM slams Luka Doncic-Lakers trade
Things have gotten back on track as of late as the nine-time all-star signed a three-year/$119 million extension with the Mavericks in June. The move came just days before the draft where Dallas selected former Duke star Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick.
With the offseason in full swing, Irving is focused on his recovery, eyeing a return to the court early in 2026. With that being said, he's still got some time on his hands to enjoy the break and he's taking advantage of it.
In a recent post to Instagram, Irving showcased a firsthand look at his rehabilitation, along with what else he's been up to - like hanging with rapper Chris Brown and relaxing on a yacht.
Former teammate and friend, Luka Doncic, has plenty to do out on the West Coast in Los Angeles. That doesn't mean he wasn't hoping for an invite from Irving to hit the water.
"Thanks for the invite on the yacht," Doncic wrote to Irving on Instagram with a laughing face.
Doncic may be a little jealous now but he won't have trouble piloting his own yacht if he signs an extension with the Lakers this summer. That deal could end up being in the $228 million range.
The 26-year-old is expected to be the future in Los Angeles, regardless of what that means for LeBron James.
Last season, Irving started in 50 games, averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals over 36.1 minutes per contest.
Irving will be a key piece for the Mavericks in the coming years as he's one of the top pieces in a core that includes Flagg, Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, and Klay Thompson.
READ MORE: NBA champion dislikes Mavericks signing D'Angelo Russell
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter