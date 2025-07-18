Raiders star Maxx Crosby shows love to Mavericks' Cooper Flagg
Cooper Flagg has already garnered a lot of praise early in his NBA career. Patrick Mahomes has already said he's looking forward to this iteration of his favorite team, the Dallas Mavericks, with Flagg on the team after the Luka Doncic trade.
After a shaky start in his Summer League debut in Las Vegas, Flagg had a massive second game against the San Antonio Spurs, finishing with 31 points on 10/20 shooting. That performance was good enough for the Mavericks to shut Flagg down for the rest of the summer, not wanting to take any chances with his health.
Although Flagg wasn't playing, he still attended every game the Mavs played through the remainder of the NBA Summer League. On Wednesday's matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, who also sat key rookie VJ Edgecombe, Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby was in attendance, where he got a picture with Flagg for social media.
"Dallas got a great one," Crosby captioned it, posting it on his Twitter and his Instagram story.
Crosby is one of the NFL's premier pass rushers, having 59.5 sacks through his six-year NFL career so far, and is a two-time AP All-Pro selection.
The NBA Summer League has been more star-studded than normal. Actor Jason Sudeikis was among those in attendance for Flagg's second game, and Flagg's first was one of the most-watched games in Summer League history, while also being the most expensive ticket.
It won't be until October that we see Flagg play in a Mavericks uniform again, and that'll be in the preseason.
