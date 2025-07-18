Dallas Basketball

Raiders star Maxx Crosby shows love to Mavericks' Cooper Flagg

The elite pass rusher is impressed with what he's seen out of the Mavericks' rookie.

Austin Veazey

Sep 22, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after getting a sack against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after getting a sack against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cooper Flagg has already garnered a lot of praise early in his NBA career. Patrick Mahomes has already said he's looking forward to this iteration of his favorite team, the Dallas Mavericks, with Flagg on the team after the Luka Doncic trade.

After a shaky start in his Summer League debut in Las Vegas, Flagg had a massive second game against the San Antonio Spurs, finishing with 31 points on 10/20 shooting. That performance was good enough for the Mavericks to shut Flagg down for the rest of the summer, not wanting to take any chances with his health.

READ MORE: Mavericks' Cooper Flagg anticipating matchups against top rookies

Jason Sudeikis speaks with Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg
Jul 12, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Actor Jason Sudeikis speaks with Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) after the Mavericks played the San Antonio Spurs at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Although Flagg wasn't playing, he still attended every game the Mavs played through the remainder of the NBA Summer League. On Wednesday's matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, who also sat key rookie VJ Edgecombe, Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby was in attendance, where he got a picture with Flagg for social media.

"Dallas got a great one," Crosby captioned it, posting it on his Twitter and his Instagram story.

Crosby is one of the NFL's premier pass rushers, having 59.5 sacks through his six-year NFL career so far, and is a two-time AP All-Pro selection.

The NBA Summer League has been more star-studded than normal. Actor Jason Sudeikis was among those in attendance for Flagg's second game, and Flagg's first was one of the most-watched games in Summer League history, while also being the most expensive ticket.

It won't be until October that we see Flagg play in a Mavericks uniform again, and that'll be in the preseason.

READ MORE: Executive names recent NBA champion as threat to pry Luka Doncic away from Lakers

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News