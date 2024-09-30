Luka Doncic Has One Goal In Mind Amid MVP Buzz
Luka Doncic enters the 2024-25 season as the betting favorite to win the MVP. Coming off a run to the NBA Finals, he has all the momentum heading into next season, but he isn't focused on winning MVP. He has his sights set on something else.
Monday was media day for the Dallas Mavericks, and as a part of that, Doncic sat down with Marc Stein of DLLS for a one-on-one interview. In that interview, Stein asked Doncic what would be needed for the upcoming season to be successful. "A championship," Doncic answered emphatically.
READ MORE: First Look at Klay Thompson In A Mavericks Uniform
Doncic has won at every level he's been at, winning the Eurobasket Cup with Slovenia in 2017, Liga ACB three times as a member of Real Madrid in 2015, 2017, and 2018, and the EuroLeague with Real Madrid in 2018. All he has left to check off his resume is to win an NBA championship. The personal accolades, that he doesn't seem to care about, will continue to rack up as long as he's winning.
The Dallas Mavericks got close to winning it all last year, making a surprise run to the NBA Finals before falling to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. Doncic and Kyrie Irving were instrumental for Dallas, lifting their teammates to a place not many of them had been before. Heading into The Finals, the only Mavs on last year's roster who had played for a championship were Irving and Markieff Morris. Now, with the addition of Klay Thompson, they have some more experience, but Doncic also realizes they'll have a target on their backs.
He said earlier in the interview "I think [The Finals were] a great experience for us... I think we can learn from it. Everybody knows that we were in The Finals, so it's going to be tough for this year... We have to be ready."
Training camp starts Tuesday in Las Vegas, and the preseason will tip off on October 7th against the Memphis Grizzlies in Dallas.
READ MORE: Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic Talk Klay Thompson Addition
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter