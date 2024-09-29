Which Maverick Faces the Most Pressure in Training Camp?
The Dallas Mavericks are getting ready to tip off training camp in Las Vegas on October 1st and have a few questions regarding the depth of the roster. Coming off a run to the NBA Finals, the Mavericks made a few big changes to add more shooting and playmaking, but they'll also need some internal improvements.
So, which Maverick is under the most pressure as they enter training camp? There are a few options to choose from, like P.J. Washington, who will need to shoot the ball better this season as a starter, but we landed on a homegrown talent.
Jaden Hardy, who the Mavericks traded for on the night of the 2021 NBA Draft, has his role in question after Nico Harrison's concerted effort to bring in more quality guard play. They traded for Quentin Grimes and re-signed Spencer Dinwiddie which could mean trouble for Hardy.
Hardy averaged 7.3 PPG in 73 games last season, shooting 36.5% from three-point range and a 2:1 assist-to-turnover ratio. If he wants to be a consistent part of the rotation, he'll have to be hitting nearly 40% of his three-pointers when he's in the game. That was Dallas' biggest weakness last season and most of the moves they made this offseason were with that in mind.
This is also a contract year for Hardy, as he'll be a restricted free agent following the season. Given his youth and still unrealized potential, the Mavericks could package Hardy with Maxi Kleber and go find someone who can be in their rotation permanently in a trade.
With Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving entrenched as the starting guards, the goal is to find players who complement them the best. Grimes has upside as a 3&D guard, while Dinwiddie has already shown he can be a quality scorer off the bench in Dallas. There are still a lot of questions regarding Hardy's game, but he can be an off-the-dribble scorer and pull-up shooter at times. He may need to be a more consistent stand-still shooter, though.
Given his upcoming free agency and competition on the roster, Jaden Hardy faces the most pressure entering the season.
