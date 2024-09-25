Former Maverick Shares Injury Update After NBA Finals
Boston Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis is no stranger to major injuries. After suffering a torn retinaculum in the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, Porzingis waited until after The Finals to have surgery, even returning to play in the closeout Game 5. While at Celtics media day, Porzingis gave an update on his injury.
"The expectation is [to return] sometime in December," Porzingis told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. "But I'm feeling really good and I'm working towards hopefully playing earlier than that."
Brad Stevens, The Celtics President of Basketball Operations, said "[The injury is] unique enough that we won't, obviously, rush anything. But I would say that if we have a timeline in our head, we're very, very encouraged by where he is."
Porzingis played with the Mavs from 2019 to 2022, but his injury history was a big reason the Mavs traded him away. He was never on the court when they needed him, which gave Luka Doncic more responsibilities. Even when he was on the court, his role had diminished because of how good Doncic was.
The Dallas Mavericks ended up dumping Porzingis to the Washington Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans in 2022. Dinwiddie became a key third guard on the team that made the 2022 Western Conference Finals, while Bertans would be dumped during the 2023 NBA Draft in a trade back with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Porzingis would be traded to the Celtics before the start of last season and was their biggest x-factor on an already great team. His versatility on both sides of the court gave them mismatches everywhere, and they were nearly impossible to guard with him on the floor.
