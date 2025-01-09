NBA Updates Start Time for Mavericks-Trail Blazers Due to Inclement Weather
The Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers are set to play their fourth and final matchup of the season on Thursday night in the American Airlines Center. Dallas leads the season series 2-1 but is looking to make up for their loss in Portland on December 28th.
This game was originally supposed to be at 8:30 ET/7:30 CT, but due to inclement weather getting ready to hit the Dallas area, the NBA has moved the game up to 7:30 ET/6:30 CT. Temperatures will reach freezing levels throughout the weekend, but the rain and snow expected had the NBA worried about team and fan safety.
Dallas and Portland isn't the only schedule change for Thursday night, as the NBA postponed the game between the LA Lakers and Charlotte Hornets due to the raging fires in the Los Angeles area, which included former Maverick JJ Redick losing his family house.
This was the official statement released by the NBA: "The start of tonight’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center will begin one hour earlier (7:30 pm ET/6:30 p.m. CT) due to inclement weather."
Nothing has been updated for any future games, as the Mavericks play at home again on Sunday, but the forecast doesn't expect any rain, snow, or ice on Saturday or Sunday as of now.
