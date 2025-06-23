Knicks 'inquired' about Mavericks coach before departure to Spurs
The Dallas Mavericks recently lost assistant coach Sean Sweeney to the division and in-state rival San Antonio Spurs. Sweeney had been with Jason Kidd for every season of Kidd's head coaching tenure, but after head coaching interviews with the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns didn't land him the job, Sweeney decided on something new.
Sweeney is the fourth assistant coach to move on from the team already, and there could be more coming. But a surprise team tried to enter the Sweeney discussions late.
Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reported that the New York Knicks tried to inquire about Sweeney before he became San Antonio's associate head coach.
"In recent days, the Knicks inquired about Sweeney," Townsend reported. "He’s definitely on track to becoming a head coach, has interviewed for multiple jobs. If the Spurs are successful, I don’t think he’ll be there long."
Despite having interviews, Sweeney believed he needed more responsibility, which he will have in San Antonio, according to reports. He'll help coach a team with Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, and the second overall pick, likely to be Dylan Harper. It's a talented team, but the Western Conference looks loaded for next season.
Meanwhile, the Knicks are still searching for their next coach after dismissing Tom Thibodeau despite their run to the Eastern Conference Finals. They're still trying to chase Jason Kidd and have interviewed Taylor Jenkins and Mike Brown, two other recently fired coaches. At this point, they may not hire one until after the Draft.
