This Underrated Signing Could Impact The Mavericks' Defensive Versatility
Despite being on a G League deal, wing Kessler Edwards could find himself on the Dallas Mavericks roster at some point this season due to a confluence of factors. The 6-foot-8 small forward played limited minutes for the Sacramento Kings last year – about five per game – but demonstrated some spot-up ability (20 for 52 on threes).
Much more than his offense though, Edwards is known for his defensive prowess. After being drafted in the second round out of Pepperdine in 2021 by the Brooklyn Nets, he has experienced different levels of floor time between the two franchises for which he's played. After being sent to Sacramento in a salary dump move, Edwards saw a decrease in his role, going from about 14 minutes to the five he played on a game-to-game basis for the Kings.
Part of this was due to the roles of Keegan Murray and Chris Duarte. Murray was the starter and finished third on the team in minutes played, while Duarte played rotational-level minutes throughout the 2023-24 season. Though primarily a shooting guard, Kevin Huerter also spent some time at the wing spot, leaving Edwards out of the mix almost completely. The Kings' newest addition of DeMar DeRozan this offseason made it all but impossible for Edwards to get on the floor, allowing for Dallas to swoop in and sign the young small forward to a two-way contract.
The Mavericks don't have quite the logjam at the wing spot. Outside of Klay Thompson and Naji Marshall, Dallas lacks a clear definition for a third wing. Quentin Grimes and Dante Exum could play in this spot as well, though Grimes played just 17% of his reps at the small forward position with the Knicks and Pistons last year, and Exum is used primarily as a backup point guard more than a wing.
This leaves room for Edwards to break through into the rotation as a spot-up shooter and defensive specialist, both of which the Mavericks addressed in free agency and the trade market. Still, for a team that had its troubles from three and defending the perimeter, a low-risk signing like Edwards makes a lot of sense.
He will likely be competing with 2023 first-round pick Olivier Maxence-Prosper for these wing/forward minutes, as both are young and have similar skill sets. At this point, Edwards offers more as far as defensive impact due to his experience at the NBA level. His three-point percentage is also significantly better on more attempts, meaning he can provide spot-up shooting off the bat for a Mavericks offense that will be focused on creating open looks.
Overall, this is a savvy move by Nico Harrison, especially to get this kind of player on a two-way contract. This will allow Edwards to work on his offense in the G League until he's eventually called up to play NBA minutes again. Hopefully, it's sooner rather than later.
