3 Underrated Players the Mavericks Could Target in 2025 Free Agency
It's never too early to look ahead to free agency, even if it is a year in advance. The Dallas Mavericks made their big splash with Klay Thompson this offseason, in addition to the signings of Naji Marshall and Spencer Dinwiddie.
The next class of unrestricted free agents doesn't boast a ton of star power, but there is a significant amount of value in some of these players from a buy-low standpoint. Some of these players will, like the Mavericks signings this offseason, be overlooked by the national media, but can provide some real depth for this team.
Here are some of those players.
Terance Mann, Shooting Guard, Los Angeles Clippers
Though he has had a rocky relationship with some of Dallas' players after last season's playoff series loss, Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann could be a rotational piece at the two for the Mavericks, as he averaged 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 0.8 stocks per game last year playing 25.0 minutes as a starter.
Though he'll never be a primary scoring option, he does provide a little bit of everything, including some ball handling, perimeter defense, and real inside-the-arc efficiency. He shot 63.3% on two-point attempts last year, with an overall effective field goal rate of 58.7%.
Though he would be an under-the-radar signing, he could provide value on a reasonable contract for Dallas.
Jalen McDaniels, Wing/Forward, Sacramento Kings
McDaniels is a big, athletic wing that could be a very cheap option for a Dallas team that is constantly looking to improve its perimeter defense. At 6-foot-9, he can move extremely well laterally, and though he is not a threat to score the basketball, he can be a real asset in guarding opposing players off the bench.
He averaged just 10.8 minutes last year per game and scored just 3.4 points, but again, his offense is not the reason he's still playing in the Association. McDaniels could provide value on a small contract with his defensive ability.
Larry Nance Jr., Power Forward, Atlanta Hawks
Dealt to the Hawks in the Dejounte Murray trade, Nance Jr. is a springy lob threat at the four and five who could fit in nicely with the Luka Doncic pick-and-roll whose contract expires after this season. Though not a great defensive player, Nance Jr. still has real athletic pop even at nearly 32 years old.
He averaged 5.7 points per game last season playing about 20 minutes per game for the Pelicans, and though he is an older player, could still be an asset on a low-priced contract for Dallas.
Honorable Mention – Injury History: Lonzo Ball, Point Guard, Chicago Bulls
Yes, Lonzo Ball has an extensive injury history. Yes, he missed the last two seasons with a knee injury. No, he has never played a full season in the NBA, and no, he will never be relied upon to play more than 15 minutes per game as he ages further into his career.
Ball could be available on a cheap contract because of his injury history, one that wouldn't affect the Mavericks' future cap flexibility. It's a risky move since it's assumed he will never play 82 games, but if he can play even 50 games on a low-price deal, he could be worth it for Dallas.
