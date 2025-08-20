One glaring reason Mavericks could miss NBA playoffs
The Dallas Mavericks are hoping to move up from their No. 10 spot in the Western Conference playoff picture in the upcoming season.
However, PHNX writer Gerald Bourguet thinks that's exactly where the Mavs will be again at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.
"On the one hand, the Mavs remained surprisingly feisty last season after the Luka Doncic trade and injuries to both Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving. They have a nice mix of high-end role players that will surprise some teams, like Naji Marshall, PJ Washington, Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, Max Christie and the newly acquired D’Angelo Russell. Throw in the No. 1 overall pick who’s as NBA-ready as anyone in this year’s draft class, and Dallas should absolutely be in the play-in hunt," Bourguet wrote.
"But to actually get there, they’ll need Anthony Davis to stay healthy and play with that pissed off post-trade energy he showed in his very first half in Dallas…right up until he got injured. That’s been the tale of his career and his early stint in Big D so far, since AD only managed 9 appearances for the Mavericks after the break.
"If he can stay healthy, this team has a decent shot to make the playoffs. If not…they’ll be asking quite a lot from role players, D-Lo and the leading Rookie of the Year candidate in Cooper Flagg."
READ MORE: This forgotten piece of the Luka Doncic trade could be the biggest surprise for Mavs
Mavs eye improvement this season
The Mavericks are ahead of the Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, and Utah Jazz in Bourguet's power rankings for the Western Conference, and it's possible Dallas is better than all of those teams in the upcoming season.
With Flagg on board, the Mavericks are better as a team. On top of that, they could have a full, healthy season from Davis.
If the team's health can stay on the right side, they should be a team competing for a playoff spot that nobody wants to face in the postseason with so many proven winners on the roster.
READ MORE: Ex-Mavericks champion, NBA award winner reveals reaction to Luka Doncic-Lakers trade
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter