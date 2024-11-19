Opinions Vary On Dallas Mavericks in Latest NBA Power Rankings
The Dallas Mavericks have started the season 7-7, suffering four straight losses by a combined eight points over the last two weeks. They've rebounded recently to beat the San Antonio Spurs and OKC Thunder, but those losses are still at the forefront of everyone's minds.
After being considered as a top-five team in the NBA to start the season, opinions are starting to differ about the Mavericks. Here's where Dallas sits in power rankings across the league.
John Schuhmann, NBA.com, 7th: "After losing four straight games by a total of eight points, the Mavs went 2-0 over the weekend, picking up their best win of the season in Oklahoma City on Sunday night. The Mavs were without Luka Dončić on Sunday, but ended their streak of six straight losses in clutch games, escaping with a win after blowing almost all of a 14-point, fourth-quarter lead. For the season, they’ve allowed 71 points on 54 clutch possessions (131 per 100). But without Dončić, they scored 121 points on 97 possessions against the league’s No. 1 defense, getting to the line for 36 free throws and shooting 11-for-27 (41%) from 3-point range. That ended an amazing streak of six straight games where they shot no better than 33% from deep. Kyrie Irving hasn’t been the problem and is still shooting better than 50% (38-for-73) from 3-point range."
Law Murray, The Athletic, 15th: "[P.J.] Washington missed 12 days with a knee sprain, and the Mavericks suffered four straight losses in the process, all within three points. Fortunately for Dallas, Washington was able to return in time for one of the very best lines of his career: 27 points, 17 rebounds on 7-of-13 shooting in a close win at Oklahoma City. Washington shouldn’t have to be that critical. But his engagement and activity complement the Mavs, and none of their bench players showed they can be relied on to step into the lineup like Washington."
Clemente Almanza, Yahoo! Sports, 13th: "The Mavericks continue to haunt the Thunder. In their first matchup since last year's playoffs, Dallas picked up a road win over OKC without Luka Doncic. PJ Washington fittingly scored a season-high 27 points."
