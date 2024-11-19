Previewing Injured Pelicans Lineup vs. Mavericks
The Mavericks have dealt with their fair share of injuries in 2024, but not nearly to the same degree that their opponents in Tuesday night's NBA Cup Group C game have. The New Orleans Pelicans are down six players in tonight's contest, four of whom are starters: Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Zion Williamson, Herbert Jones, Jose Alvarado, and Jordan Hawkins are all listed as out. This group makes up the majority of their rotation, and as a result of this rash of ailments, the Pelicans sit at just 4-10 on the season overall.
With this many players sidelined, New Orleans has been running a patchwork team out every night, with just one constant starter, Brandon Ingram, playing regular minutes. Starting at point guard for the Pelicans will likely be Jaylen Nowell, averaging 9.0 points in the seven games he's played this season. He's struggling with efficiency at just 33.3% from the field this year and will need to step up his shooting consistency for this team to have a chance tonight against Dallas.
Brandon Boston Jr. has started seven of the 12 games the Pelicans have played this year and is putting up 12.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists on 44.2% from the field and 35% from deep. They have found some level of consistency with his game recently, which has been a godsend for a New Orleans team that desperately needs production from its young players. His emergence has given the team some hope, but it may not be enough to keep up with the Mavericks' high-flying offense.
The aforementioned Brandon Ingram, the team's leading scorer, will hold down the wing spot for the Pels. On the season, he's putting up 23.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game on 47% from the field and 36.5% from deep. He is the only starter playing tonight for New Orleans and will be the obvious focus of the Dallas defense, who will likely assign his former teammate Naji Marshall to guard him.
Starting at the other forward spot will be Trey Murphy III, a defensive ace who has put up 14.3 points on the season, though he has struggled with his shot, as he's at just 36.6% from the field in 2024. Even more worrisome for the Pelicans, he's shooting an ineffective 27.3% from beyond the arc, though much of this can be attributed to the fact that he has only played in three games this season, suffering a right hamstring strain earlier this year. He is an important part of the New Orleans perimeter defensive unit and should be an impact player tonight regardless of his recent cold shooting.
At center will be a rotation of players with rookie Yves Missi likely getting the nod as a starter. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Daniel Theis will also see floor time for the Pelicans as they try to contend with Dallas' tandem of top-notch big men in Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II. The Mavericks should have an advantage inside here given Missi's lack of NBA experience, and will look to crash the boards and get on the right track in the rebounding margin, an area in which Dallas has surprisingly struggled this season.
It is strangely often that a team down a star player will still manage to pull an upset over a healthier team at full strength, as Dallas did without Luka Doncic on Sunday night against Oklahoma City. It's an entirely different situation when a team is missing six of its top eight players, as the Pelicans are tonight. The sheer talent differential should net the Mavericks a victory in the second NBA Cup game for each team, and help Dallas get back to its winning ways after being just 1-4 in their last five.
