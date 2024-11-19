Will Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson Play in Mavericks-Pelicans?
The Dallas Mavericks are looking to win three straight games as they welcome an injury-riddled New Orleans Pelicans team to town. Dallas was able to knock off the OKC Thunder on Sunday, even with Luka Doncic missing the game with a knee injury. The Pelicans have lost seven of their last eight games and have an injury report long enough to build a good basketball team.
Luka Doncic is listed as questionable heading into Tuesday's game with a right knee contusion, while Dante Exum remains out after having surgery on his right wrist. Those were the only two Mavericks on the injury report.
Then there's New Orleans, who will be without Zion Williamson (left hamstring strain), Herbert Jones (right shoulder sprain), CJ McCollum (right adductor strain), Dejounte Murray (left hand fracture), Jordan Hawkins (lower back strain), and Jose Alvarado (left hamstring strain).
Williamson, Jones, McCollum, and Murray are all players the Pelicans would start if they were fully healthy. Their only regular starter available for this game is Brandon Ingram, who is still averaging 23.6 PPG.
With the Pelicans missing four starters and two key bench pieces, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Mavericks sit Luka Doncic as he tries to get healthier. Their next game isn't until Friday against the Denver Nuggets, and they'd like to have him a little closer to 100% for that game.
