A Painful Move the Dallas Mavericks Need to Make
The Dallas Mavericks are 9-8 this season but are a few possessions away from being 13-4. When games are that close, every player needs to be providing quality minutes, something Dallas' bench hasn't done a great job of this year.
Dallas' bench is dead last in the NBA in three-point percentage, and that can cause spacing issues for the guards on the floor. They need better shooting, specifically from their backup power forward. Naji Marshall has played exceptional basketball recently, but Maxi Kleber has not.
In Kleber's eight games this season, he's averaging 1.8 PPG, has attempted less than two shots per game, and has only attempted five threes. Keep in mind, he's started a few games for Dallas when PJ Washington and Dereck Lively were dealing with injuries.
The idea of Maxi Kleber is great: a big who can defend multiple positions and stretch out to hit threes. But if he's not going to shoot from anywhere, it's really hurting the team. He's hurt a lot, too, which isn't helping his cause as someone who's making $11 million per year because he's hardly playable right now.
His net rating has been high, which shows how good Dallas could be if they had someone who was making shots instead of bringing nothing on offense. With Kleber's contract, they could combine it with someone like Spencer Dinwiddie and get close to matching salaries with Kelly Olynyk, former Maverick Dorian Finney-Smith, or Aaron Wiggins.
Dallas must find a way to upgrade shooting off the bench, even if it costs them some draft capital. This team has the chance to be great if they can continue to find useful depth.
