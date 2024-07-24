P.J. Washington 'Excited' About Mavericks Adding Klay Thompson
The Dallas Mavericks used a six-team sign-and-trade transaction this offseason to acquire Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors. After reaching the NBA Finals, there is significant excitement about what can be achieved after adding the sharpshooter.
P.J. Washington praised the Mavericks' addition of Klay Thompson, including the leadership as a four-time NBA champion, along with the highly effective perimeter shooting he'll bring next to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
“I think he brings a lot to our team,” Washington said. “A lot of leadership. Obviously, he’s been at the top of the mountain for a while. So, I think it’s great that he’s on our team, and he gives us some knowledge as well, too.”
“It’s going to be super tough,” Washington added. “You can’t leave (Thompson). He’s a knock-down shooter, and obviously you’ve got Luka and Kyrie that do what they do.
By playing next to three talents like Doncic, Irving, and Thompson, the defense is going to have to make tough decisions quickly throughout the course of a game.
“It’s only going to help myself and guys around me to be better just playing with guys like that," Washington said. "They’re going to draw all the attention, and like I said, it’s going to be open shots for everybody.”
Washington looks forward to learning from Thompson, considering he's one of the greatest three-point shooters in NBA history. One of the goals for Washington and the Mavericks is to continue to grow his consistency as a shooter.
“Obviously, he’s one of the best three-point shooters of all time,” Washington said. “So just to pick his brain about a bunch of different things, I think it’s going to help my development in my career and obviously my teammates as well.
If Thompson manages to find some of his earlier form, the Mavericks will be a challenging team to handle. He's expected to start next to Doncic and Irving on the wing, with Washington at the four spot. Dereck Lively II seems likely to emerge as a full-time starterr at center, but Daniel Gafford remains an option, too.
