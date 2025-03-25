Dallas Basketball

Preview: Mavericks play second night of back-to-back against Knicks

Dallas continues its road trip as they go into Madison Square Garden.

Austin Veazey

Nov 27, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) and New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New York Knicks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) and New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New York Knicks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks continue their road trip with a matchup against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden. Dallas will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back, while the Knicks haven't played since Saturday, so they should have the fresher legs in this game.

The Mavs beat the Brooklyn Nets 120-101 on Monday night, as Anthony Davis returned to action and had a solid outing. It was a good showing for most Mavs, though, with seven total Mavericks scoring in double-figures, led by Naji Marshall's 22 points. They also dominated on turnovers, taking 18 Brooklyn turnovers and making that 31 points on the other end.

New York beat the Wizards 122-103 on Saturday as Karl-Anthony Towns poured in 31 points, going 10/13 from the free-throw line. Mikal Bridges wasn't too far behind with 27 points. They've been playing without Jalen Brunson since March 6th, who is out for this game with a sprained ankle and have gone 4-4 without him as they hope to secure first-round homecourt advantage in the playoffs.

The Mavericks won the first meeting between these teams in Dallas 129-114, but Kyrie Irving won't be able to have 23 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds like he did in that game after tearing his ACL a few weeks ago.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 25th, 6:30 p.m. CST

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

Team Records: Mavericks 35-37, Knicks 44-26

TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, MSG+, KFAA

Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +8

Over/Under: 223.5

Moneyline: Knicks -310, Mavericks +250

Published
