Previewing Timberwolves Lineup Ahead of Mavericks' Christmas Matchup
At 12:30 today, the Dallas Mavericks take on the 14-14 Minnesota Timberwolves for the first time since October 30, a game in which Dallas won 120-114. A rematch of last season's Western Conference Finals, the Timberwolves are a much different team than they were last season after a blockbuster trade involving former center Karl-Anthony Towns, who they flipped for Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle.
The trade hasn't gone as well as they had hoped, and while the New York Knicks are thriving with the former Minnesota center, the Timberwolves are treading water with an even amount of wins and losses for the season so far. Their guard play is the strength of their team right now, particularly their shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who leads the team in scoring at 25.3 points per game and is one of the premier stars in the NBA. Mike Conley has been a starter at lead initiator and is the top assist man with 4.7 dimes per contest.
The forwards are Jaden McDaniels, a 6-foot-9 defensive-minded wing, and the aforementioned Randle, who is second on the team with 20.0 points per night. Sixth-man Naz Reid also plays a factor here, as he comes off the bench to provide solid defense, rebounding, and ball handling at the power forward spot. Reid will also play minutes at center, backing up Rudy Gobert, a multiple-time Defensive Player of the Year and the Wolves' anchor in the paint. He averages 10.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game, both of which lead the team.
Other bench players include the previously mentioned DiVincenzo as well as rookie guard Rob Dillingham, guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and wing Josh Minott. However, Minnesota runs a very tight rotation, with only eight players that average double-digit minutes. This means that the Mavericks should try to play faster to increase fatigue in their opponent, so getting into transition will be key for a victory.
With Luka Doncic back for the Mavericks, Dallas should win this game due to this fact as well as the way they have been playing recently. At 19-10, they sit fourth in the Western Conference, with Minnesota five games back at the 10-seed. The Mavs can climb closer to the top of the West with a win on Christmas Day.
