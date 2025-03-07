Recent acquisition set to make Mavericks debut vs. Memphis Grizzlies
After a ridiculous rash of bad luck for the Dallas Mavericks, they finally have a little bit of good news. Sort of.
Dallas traded Quentin Grimes for Caleb Martin before the trade deadline this season, but Martin had yet to suit up for the Mavs due to a hip strain that was worse than the team initially believed, causing the terms of the trade to change. Even after the updated terms of the trade, Dallas thought he'd be out 2-3 weeks, but now it's been over a month. However, that is finally changing, as Martin is active for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Martin went on a legendary run with the Miami Heat in the 2023 playoffs, almost being named Eastern Conference Finals MVP. Otherwise, he's been a solid defender and three-point shooter in his career. In the 31 games he appeared in for the Philadelphia 76ers, he averaged 9.1 PPG and 4.4 RPG while shooting 37.9% from three-point range.
Nico Harrison believed having a wing capable of defending bigger guards on the perimeter would help relieve some pressure off of P.J. Washington, but the team has been so injured that it won't matter.
The Dallas Mavericks barely have enough healthy players for this game, having Martin, Dante Exum, Klay Thompson, Kessler Edwards, Brandon Williams, Naji Marshall, Dwight Powell, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Max Christie as their healthy bodies, but Kessler Edwards is closing in on his limit for games he can appear in as a two-way player.
