Recent Mavericks changes signal unfortunate Nico Harrison news

The "Fire Nico" chants may not be enough.

Austin Veazey

Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison watches warm ups prior to a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison watches warm ups prior to a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

"Fire Nico" chants have rained around in Dallas ever since Nico Harrison traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in the middle of a February night. It's the type of trade that left all Dallas Mavericks fans feeling betrayed, and Harrison didn't even feel safe in his own arena, having to watch games from a tunnel in the American Airlines Center surrounded by security.

Now that the Mavericks have missed the playoffs, changes are happening within the team's staff. Unfortunately for Mavs fans, those changes haven't included Nico Harrison yet.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic
Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Mavericks recently made a few changes to their medical training staff, with athletic performance director Keith Belton and head athletic trainer Dionne Calhoun among those being dismissed. It was a rough season on the injury front for the Mavs, as many key players missed long stretches of play, and there was an important misdiagnosed injury on Dereck Lively II. By all accounts, Harrison has been in charge of these changes, and it seems like he's not going anywhere for now.

NBA insider Marc Stein of the DLLS network reported that "The moves were the latest suggestion that Harrison, at least to this point, has retained sufficient support from new Mavericks majority owner Patrick Dumont to carry on as the head of Dallas' basketball operations despite the ongoing loud dismay emanating from many Mavericks fans — now at three months and counting — in the wake of the Dončić deal.”

It may seem like an easy decision to fire Nico Harrison after he blew the team up a year after making the NBA Finals, but Patrick Dumont also had to sign off on the trade. He'd rather give Harrison the opportunity to fix this mistake because of his connections in the industry, and they still believe the team can be a title contender when healthy.

