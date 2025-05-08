Re-visiting the Mavericks-Nets trade for Kyrie Irving
The Dallas Mavericks were the beneficiary of Kyrie Irving's trade request from the Brooklyn Nets two years ago.
Since the trade, Irving helped the Mavs reach the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Boston Celtics in five games.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale looked back at Irving's departure from the Nets.
Irving among "messiest superstar breakups"
"At one point, it looked like the Big Three-era Brooklyn Nets would run roughshod over most of the NBA for a fairly extended window. So much for that," Favale wrote.
"Injuries played a role in derailing Kyrie Irving's time in Brooklyn. He played only 20 games during the 2019-20 season and missed the end of the Nets' second-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021. In 2021-22, he appeared in only 29 games amid his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccination, which played at least a partial role in James Harden fleeing for the Philadelphia 76ers.
"Jump ahead to 2022-23, and his future in Brooklyn was already in doubt. He wanted a contract extension that the Nets weren't prepared to give. Brooklyn also suspended him for propagating anti-semitic beliefs and rhetoric on social media and then refusing to apologize at first.
"By the time February 2023 rolled around, Kyrie officially requested a trade. The Dallas Mavericks took a chance on him, which was working out quite well prior to his recent ACL injury.
"The Nets, on the other hand, accepted a package built around Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and draft equity. That set the stage for the Kevin Durant selloff and eventual entry into the rebuild they're working through now."
The goal for the Mavs was to win a championship with Irving, so it remains to be seen if Dallas will reach its goals and be declared the "winners" of the trade.
