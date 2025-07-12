Dallas Basketball

Spurs' Dylan Harper chirps at Mavericks’ star Cooper Flagg after big play

The top two picks of the 2025 NBA Draft went at it on Saturday afternoon.

Jul 12, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) drives past San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant (11) in the fourth quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
The San Antonio Spurs took down Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks 76-69 in NBA Summer League action. Dylan Harper made his debut for the Spurs after missing their first few Summer League games due to a groin injury, and he was limited to a 20-minute restriction for this game, but he still had a solid outing.

Harper finished with 16 points and 6 rebounds in just under 20 minutes, shooting 5/12 from the floor. They were able to overpower a Mavericks team that was ice cold shooting the ball, outside of Cooper Flagg.

San Antonio Spurs first round draft pick Dylan Harper
Jun 28, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs first round draft pick Dylan Harper (2) greets fans at Victory Capital Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

In a play at the end of the first half, Harper got the switch onto Flagg and attacked him, going to the right and finishing through contact for the tough and-one. The two then exchanged some chirps as Harper went to the free-throw line.

Harper's team may have gotten the win, but Flagg was clearly the best player on the floor on Saturday. He finished with 31 points on 10/21 shooting and four rebounds, a much-improved outing after he struggled against the Lakers. He's still a little hesitant at times on when to pull up and shoot, and his 8/13 free throw shooting is something he wasn't pleased with, but it was a great showing for the two top draft picks.

Dallas will play the Charlotte Hornets and Flagg's college teammate, Kon Knueppel, on Monday at 5:30 p.m. CST, while the Spurs will play the Utah Jazz and Harper's college teammate, Ace Bailey, on Monday at 7:30 p.m. CST.

