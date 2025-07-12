Spurs' Dylan Harper chirps at Mavericks’ star Cooper Flagg after big play
The San Antonio Spurs took down Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks 76-69 in NBA Summer League action. Dylan Harper made his debut for the Spurs after missing their first few Summer League games due to a groin injury, and he was limited to a 20-minute restriction for this game, but he still had a solid outing.
Harper finished with 16 points and 6 rebounds in just under 20 minutes, shooting 5/12 from the floor. They were able to overpower a Mavericks team that was ice cold shooting the ball, outside of Cooper Flagg.
In a play at the end of the first half, Harper got the switch onto Flagg and attacked him, going to the right and finishing through contact for the tough and-one. The two then exchanged some chirps as Harper went to the free-throw line.
Harper's team may have gotten the win, but Flagg was clearly the best player on the floor on Saturday. He finished with 31 points on 10/21 shooting and four rebounds, a much-improved outing after he struggled against the Lakers. He's still a little hesitant at times on when to pull up and shoot, and his 8/13 free throw shooting is something he wasn't pleased with, but it was a great showing for the two top draft picks.
Dallas will play the Charlotte Hornets and Flagg's college teammate, Kon Knueppel, on Monday at 5:30 p.m. CST, while the Spurs will play the Utah Jazz and Harper's college teammate, Ace Bailey, on Monday at 7:30 p.m. CST.
