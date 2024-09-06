Dallas Mavericks Announce New TV Deal With TEGNA
There was a lot of frustration for North Texas-based Dallas Mavericks fans trying to watch their team last year given the problems associated with Bally Sports and the difficulties therein. Many regular-season games were inaccessible to Dallas residents, but because of a new deal with TEGNA, DFW-area fans will be able to watch the games for free on WFAA and KMPX.
According to the Mavericks website, "[fans] living in the DFW metroplex and surrounding areas will be able to watch the Mavs on WFAA Ch. 8 (15 games) and KMPX Ch. 29 (all non-exclusive national games) for free over-the-air with the use of a digital tv antenna." Certain streaming services will also have channels in the area.
The first game televised on WFAA/KMPX will be October 26's matchup against the Phoenix Suns, as the very first game of the year, against San Antonio, will be broadcast on TNT. This does only apply to residents of the North Texas/Metroplex area, as the next development will be a streaming service for Mavericks fans outside of Dallas and a few surrounding areas.
They will also broadcast in Waco, San Angelo, Tyler, Midland-Odessa, and Abilene, meaning fans of the Mavericks in these areas will be able to watch games free of charge. According to the Mavericks website, the number of households that broadcasts reach will more than triple the previous amount, going from 3.1 million to nearly 10 million.
Of course, viewers out of state will still need to purchase NBA League Pass to watch Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving play with Klay Thompson. But the deal is undoubtedly a better setup for people wanting to watch the team locally. They also announced that new broadcast partners will be announced in the coming days for people in other parts of the state of Texas.
