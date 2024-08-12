Klay Thompson Participates in Open Run with New Dallas Mavericks Teammate
Nothing screams "offseason" quite like player workouts and open run videos. With the Olympics concluded the focus will now shift toward what these NBA players are doing in their spare time.
New Dallas Mavericks signee Klay Thompson has been busy this offseason. Between exhibition games and helping former teammates host camps in Cameroon, he's doing whatever is necessary to start this new chapter in his career strong.
Thompson recently participated in an open run hosted by the "Guard Whisper", A.K.A. Olin Simplis, a shooting coach who helps plays across all levels of basketball, from high school to the NBA. In this open run, Thompson played with another new Dallas signee, Spencer Dinwiddie.
This is the first time Dinwiddie and Thompson will be on the same team after Thompson spent his entire career with the Golden State Warriors. Dinwiddie has bounced around but had the most success in his last stint in Dallas. He returns on a minimum contract looking to have the same impact he did on the 2022 Western Conference Finals team.
Dinwiddie most recently played for the Los Angeles Lakers after the Toronto Raptors bought him out. The Mavericks shipped him to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the Kyrie Irving trade at the 2023 trade deadline, but the Nets sent him to Toronto in 2024 in exchange for Dennis Schroder.
Thompson meanwhile signed a 3-year, $50 million deal to sign with the Mavericks. He's hopeful a new opportunity will help prove to himself and the media that he can still have a winning impact on an organization. The future Hall-of-Famer won four championships with the Warriors and another title would cement him as one of the greatest winners of all time.
