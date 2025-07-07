An underrated aspect of what Cooper Flagg is bringing to the Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg isn't like most players entering the league.
The 18-year-old has been expected as the No. 1 overall pick in his draft class since he reclassified to the Class of 2024 after his sophomore year of high school. Before then, Flagg was living a simple life in Maine picking peas as a kid.
Flagg's mom, Kelly, spoke about how that shaped him and put him on his path on his journey to the NBA.
READ MORE: Mavericks make major announcement on star Kyrie Irving
Flagg brings competitive edge to Mavs
“Cooper the pea picker was very competitive,” Kelly Flagg, the boys’ mother, toldThe Athletic. “He wanted to make more money than his brothers. They only picked for about three hours in the morning before it got too hot. He was very aggressive.
“... I think it’s exactly who he is as a person. It doesn’t matter whether it’s pea picking or anything else. He can turn it into a competition.”
Flagg's fire has set him apart from his peers at every level before reaching the NBA, and things are expected to remain the same in the pros.
It may take a little bit of time for Flagg to get comfortable in the most competitive league in the world, but every moment in his path towards the league has prepared him for what's to come.
Flagg will lead the Mavericks in the Las Vegas Summer League, which will run from July 10-20. Their first game takes place on Thursday at 7 p.m. CT against Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
READ MORE: Kyrie Irving shares cryptic injury update
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason