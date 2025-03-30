Where Mavericks stand in Western Conference postseason race with 7 games remaining
The Dallas Mavericks are still fighting for a spot in the postseason despite everything going against them this season, even if some of that was self-inflicted. Injuries and bad trades have kept this team from being the title contender many expected entering the year. They're fighting with the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns for either the 9th or 10th spot in the Play-In Tournament, while breaking into the 8th seed is virtually impossible.
Dallas just picked up a massive road win over the red-hot Chicago Bulls on Saturday night, moving them into 9th in the West with a 37-38 record. Sacramento is a half-game back at 36-38, while the Suns are 1.5 games back with a 35-39 record. How likely is it that the Mavericks can get into the postseason?
Both the Kings and the Suns own tiebreakers over the Mavericks if it comes down to it, as both teams won the season series against Dallas. But the Mavs still may have an easier path to the postseason.
Here is what the final stretch looks like for each team:
Dallas: vs. Brooklyn Nets, vs. Atlanta Hawks, at LA Clippers, at LA Clippers, vs. LA Lakers, vs. Toronto Raptors, at Memphis Grizzlies
Phoenix: vs. Houston Rockets, at Milwaukee Bucks, at Boston Celtics, at New York Knicks, vs. Golden State Warriors, vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, vs. San Antonio Spurs, at Kings
Sacramento: at Indiana Pacers, at Washington Wizards, at Charlotte Hornets, at Cleveland Cavaliers, at Detroit Pistons, vs. Denver Nuggets, vs. LA Clippers, vs. Suns.
Dallas and Sacramento each have two remaining games against tanking teams, which should be wins, but Kings guard Zach LaVine recently admitted the vibes have not been good in that locker room. The Suns, meanwhile, have a brutal stretch of games to close the season. Even with the Bucks missing Damian Lillard, it's hard to imagine they're favored in any of those games.
The Mavericks have the easiest schedule remaining, on paper, and with Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford returning to the lineup soon, they could win games with a dominant defense. There's a very realistic world where they're hosting that first Play-In game against either the Suns or Kings.
