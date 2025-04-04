Dallas Basketball

Will Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II play in Mavericks-Clippers?

Dallas' injury report takes a step back from Wednesday night's game.

Austin Veazey

Dec 21, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) dunks the ball against the LA Clippers during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are getting set for back-to-back games against the LA Clippers on Friday and Saturday nights. Because of the back-to-back and the Mavericks' injury situation, they're having to be careful with their players recently coming off injury.

They've already ruled out Dante Exum (left hand fracture), Kyrie Irving (left ACL surgery), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture injury management), and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist surgery), as well as two-way players Kessler Edwards and Brandon Williams, who have exhausted their eligibility. Lively played just under 16 minutes on Wednesday against the Hawks, finishing with 4 points and 5 rebounds. They're choosing to be careful with his return, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him return for Saturday's game.

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis
Apr 2, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts after scoring against the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Caleb Martin (right hip strain) is probable to play, while Anthony Davis (left adductor strain) is questionable. There's nothing about the cut on his eye that forced Davis to wear a hefty bandage over his eye for most of the game. It seems likely that he won't play in both games of this back-to-back, though.

P.J. Washington, who missed the last game with an illness, is not on the injury report for this game.

The Clippers will be without Amir Coffey (left knee inflammation), Jordan Miller (left hamstring tendinopathy), and Ben Simmons (left knee injury management).

Dallas and LA will tip around 9:30 p.m. CST.

Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

