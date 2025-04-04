Will Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II play in Mavericks-Clippers?
The Dallas Mavericks are getting set for back-to-back games against the LA Clippers on Friday and Saturday nights. Because of the back-to-back and the Mavericks' injury situation, they're having to be careful with their players recently coming off injury.
They've already ruled out Dante Exum (left hand fracture), Kyrie Irving (left ACL surgery), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture injury management), and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist surgery), as well as two-way players Kessler Edwards and Brandon Williams, who have exhausted their eligibility. Lively played just under 16 minutes on Wednesday against the Hawks, finishing with 4 points and 5 rebounds. They're choosing to be careful with his return, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him return for Saturday's game.
Caleb Martin (right hip strain) is probable to play, while Anthony Davis (left adductor strain) is questionable. There's nothing about the cut on his eye that forced Davis to wear a hefty bandage over his eye for most of the game. It seems likely that he won't play in both games of this back-to-back, though.
P.J. Washington, who missed the last game with an illness, is not on the injury report for this game.
The Clippers will be without Amir Coffey (left knee inflammation), Jordan Miller (left hamstring tendinopathy), and Ben Simmons (left knee injury management).
Dallas and LA will tip around 9:30 p.m. CST.
