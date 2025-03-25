Dallas Basketball

Will Anthony Davis or Jalen Brunson play in Mavericks-Knicks?

Who is playing for the Mavericks on the second night of a back-to-back?

Austin Veazey

Nov 27, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New York Knicks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New York Knicks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks are playing on the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. For Tuesday's game, they head six miles north to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks. Because of the back-to-back, availability could be a concern again for the Mavs.

Dallas has already ruled out Anthony Davis (left adductor strain), Dante Exum (left hand fracture), Daniel Gafford (right MCL sprain), Kyrie Irving (left ACL tear), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Caleb Martin (right hip strain), and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist surgery).

READ MORE: Jason Kidd encouraged by Anthony Davis 'incredible' game in return from injury

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis
Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) dribbles up court during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Davis played 26 minutes on Monday against the Nets, but he said he wouldn't play against the Knicks as they manage his return from injury. The plan is for him to play again on Thursday against the Magic.

P.J. Washington (left ankle sprain) and Brandon Williams (lower back tightness) are questionable to play. Washington rolled his ankle on Monday after going to contest a shot, but still finished the rest of the game. Expect Kessler Edwards to use the last game of his eligibility tonight.

The Knicks will be without Jalen Brunson (right ankle sprain), Ariel Hukporti (left meniscus surgery), and Miles McBride (left groin strain), while Pacome Dadiet (G-League assignment), Kevin McCullar Jr. (Two-Way), and Mitchell Robinson (left ankle surgery recovery) are questionable to play.

READ MORE: Mavericks' Kyrie Irving explains why he cried at free-throw line after tearing ACL

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News