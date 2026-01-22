Anthony Davis Trade Idea Sends Mavericks Star to Eastern Conference

The Dallas Mavericks are trying to figure out what to do regarding Anthony Davis, who is dealing with a hand injury just weeks before the NBA trade deadline.

There's limited time for the Mavericks to make a move, so they have to be careful about which direction they go in. CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn believes the Mavericks could have a trade partner for Davis in the Charlotte Hornets.

"Charlotte has Dallas' first-round pick in 2027. The Mavericks would probably like that pick back. The Hornets have room under the luxury tax to take on some extra money from Dallas, who'd probably like to try to duck the tax. Get Klay Thompson in this deal as a veteran for Knueppel and LaMelo Ball. The pieces are all here. Players of Davis' stature rarely want to go to markets like Charlotte, but it's the best place for the next stage of his career," Quinn wrote.

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis yells during warmups before the start of the game. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Mavericks, Hornets Could Make Anthony Davis Trade

If the Mavs were to trade Davis and Thompson, they could get that coveted first-round pick back as well as another piece or two.

A projected trade idea could send Davis, Thompson, and veteran point guard Dante Exum to the Hornets for Miles Bridges, Collin Sexton, Grant Williams, Pat Connaughton, and that 2027 first-round pick.

Bridges would be a valuable piece that could replace Davis in the starting lineup. He would work well with Cooper Flagg on the wing. Sexton is on an expiring contract, but he could be the team's point guard option until Kyrie Irving gets back. Williams and Connaughton serve as salary filler and would likely be waived or bought out. They could also be sent to a third team if another squad is willing to get in on the deal.

Ultimately, the Mavericks need to do something to try to change what has transpired over the course of the first half of the season. This trade does that, and it sets into motion the future of the franchise.

