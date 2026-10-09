Biggest Winners and Losers From Mavericks First Preseason Game Against Rockets

The Dallas Mavericks opened their 2026 preseason against the Houston Rockets at the Venetian Arena in Macao on Friday, the first of two games they'll play against the Rockets in China.

It was our first look at the Mavericks, led by new head coach Dusty May, and most of the new acquisitions. Kyrie Irving, Santa Aldama, P.J. Washington, Caleb Martin, Marcus Sasser, and Dereck Lively II didn't play either due to rest or injury, so it was a pretty limited look at the roster.

Understandably, it was a tough showing against the Rockets, who played their normal lineup, and the Rockets went on to win 135-117.

Here are winners and losers from this first preseason game.

Winner: Cooper Flagg

Cooper Flagg looks like he has picked up right where he left off from his rookie season and built on it. He only played in the first half, but still produced 19 points on 50% shooting from the field, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 stocks.

He was just 1/5 from three, which is something people were hoping would pick up, but he looks so confident on the floor. He only took five threes in a game 17 times last year, so for him to attempt that many in a half is incredible.

We'll want to see Flagg play more with Kyrie Irving, which we should see on Sunday, but this was a good start. His shot also looks a little quicker, which is a nice development.

Cooper Flagg first half masterclass!



19 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 7/14 FG pic.twitter.com/xPZb2Mj8LN — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) October 9, 2026

Loser: Mavericks Playmaking

With Kyrie Irving and Marcus Sasser out, the only true point guard left on the roster was rookie 25th overall pick Sergio De Larrea. While he brings a lot of excitement for the future, he's just not quite ready enough for the NBA, often getting overmatched by the physicality. He finished with 6 assists, but he also had 4 turnovers.

That left Naji Marshall to do a lot of the playmaking, which was... fine. If the Mavericks are going to seriously contend for a playoff spot, they have to add another playable point guard. Kyrie Irving and Marcus Sasser haven't been healthy enough in recent years. Even adding someone on a two-way contract over John Poulakidas could be something worth exploring.

For reference, Dwight Powell led the team in assists with 8, which is a little absurd.

Winner: A New Stretch Big

Dusty May said in training camp that they want Daniel Gafford to shoot threes, and while that's nice in theory, it's another to see it in action. And we saw it in action.

Midway through the first quarter, Sergio De Larrea drove to the rim and kicked back out to the top of the key to Gafford, who was wide open, and he drilled it in rhythm.

DANIEL GAFFORD IS MAKING 3’s THIS SEASON 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/GvgMvMt4CJ — MavsMuse (@MavsMuse) October 9, 2026

This could be a huge development for the Mavericks' offense. Obviously, this isn't going to be something that happens ten times per game, but it's at least a new wrinkle for teams to watch out for.

Loser: Moussa Cisse

One player I've been keeping an eye on is Moussa Cisse. As the Mavericks look to create a roster spot for veteran Dwight Powell, the easiest path to do so is to waive Moussa Cisse, even if they matched the offer sheet he signed with the New York Knicks this offseason.

Cisse didn't play in the first half, and then when he did come in for the second half, he just looked overmatched, missing out on rebounds, even when he was in position, missing some layups, not collecting lob passes, and just seemed to be the developmental big we all knew he was coming out of college. He'll need to be better moving forward if he wants to make the roster.

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