Dirk Nowitzki sends message to Cooper Flagg after Mavericks' struggles
The Dallas Mavericks are out to an abysmal 2-7 start, and they are without a doubt the worst offense in the NBA. Some of that is due to Cooper Flagg having to start the season at point guard, a position he had never played before entering the NBA, but that was out of necessity after Nico Harrison did nothign to address the guard position this offseason besides adding D'Angelo Russell, which is basically nothing.
And it hasn't been a dream start to Flagg's NBA career because of it. He's been fine, averaging 14.1 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 2.7 APG, and over a steal per game while shooting 40.4% from the floor, but when everyone believed he would be a generational prospect, it hasn't been what anyone expected. And even he's admitted he's not used to losing like this.
After the Mavs' loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki, who is now a part of the studio show for Amazon Prime, sent a message to the young rookie.
"︀︀Cooper, I would just keep on working, I mean, I know you have a tremendous work ethic, so you work your way through it," Nowitzki said. "You come in the next day, you're the first one in the gym, you get shots up, get with the assistant coach, watch film, and you just get better... Losing or not, you try to keep a positive attitude. You get there to get better every day... Keep on working, my friend, keep your head up, and things will be okay."
Star rookies for the Mavericks seem to go through this, though. Dirk Nowitzki's team started 1-8 with seven straight losses, and Luka Doncic's team started 2-7 as well, before getting their third win against the Washington Wizards in the 10th game of the season, which is weirdly what could happen for the Mavs on Saturday night.
Cooper Flagg Has Never Lost This Much in His Life
After the Mavericks lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, Flagg revealed how tough this has been for the team and himself, as he's never lost this much in his life.
“For me, it’s the most I’ve lost since… You know, I think ever,” he said. "It's obviously a lot different, you have to adapt to just playing more games and getting used to that, but I wouldn't say anybody's happy... Just speaking personally, it's not fun to just keep losing games."
Unfortunately, it looks like the Mavericks may keep losing games until they make a total roster overhaul.
