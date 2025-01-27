Brooklyn Nets: Multiple Teams Preparing to 'Move On' From Cameron Johnson Trade Talks
Trade rumors regarding Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson have been dragging on for what seems like forever, as the NBA trade deadline sits less than two weeks away. After the Nets decided to officially ignite a rebuild by trading key veterans, Johnson has been dubbed the next player to be sold. Interestingly, he remains on the roster at the moment.
Much of the NBA at least inquired about Johnson over the last few months, according to Evan Sidery of Forbes. Nearly all the teams that remain interested in the veteran are playoff or title contenders looking to fit Johnson in as a prominent role player. The 28-year-old is having a career year, averaging 19.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 49.1% shooting from the field and 41.9% from three.
While many teams are interested, Sidery most recently reports that multiple teams are preparing to pull out of trade talks, which could be a problem for Brooklyn regarding its rebuild. The Nets hold a steep asking price for Johnson, looking for at least two first-round picks or a promising young player with at least one pick.
While the report doesn't suggest that most of the teams are prepared to move on, time is running out for Brooklyn to capitalize on a trade at the peak of Johnson's career thus far. Nets general manager Sean Marks has already made it clear that the team is focusing on the draft, which is essentially a lighter way of saying the rebuild is in full effect. The ideal and perhaps most beneficial scenario is to trade Johnson this season rather than wait.
It is unclear what teams are preparing to "move on" from Johnson. In the tweet, Sidery reports that even more teams have "registered interest" in the veteran after 10 teams were previously said to have inquired about him.
Brooklyn has had a lot of patience regarding a deal for Johnson, and the team should because of how many organizations hold significant interest. However, rumors and reports have been going on for months, and the Feb. 6 deadline is closer than we think.
