Cam Thomas’ Injury Status for Celtics-Nets
On Tuesday night, the Brooklyn Nets will take on East contenders in the Boston Celtics, hoping for a second-straight win.
Prior to a bout with Atlanta, the Nets were losers of nine of their last 10 games, and cruising towards its best possible draft odds. Against the Hawks, though, the team showed resiliency, winning by eight points behind a scorching performance from wing Cam Johnson. Against Boston, the team will look to do the same.
Unfortunately, it will have to do so without its leading scorer on the season, guard Cam Thomas.
Thomas suffered a hamstring strain in the team’s Thursday night bout with the Bulls. Luckily, it seems he’s avoided serious injury, but given the time needed to recover from the injury, it’s essentially season-ending.
Thomas saws career highs in numerous categories in his fourth season — most notably scoring a team-high 24.0 points per game — but was unable to stay healthy this season, playing in just 25 total games.
Thomas, now set to hit unrestricted free agency this summer after failure to get a deal done with Brooklyn, could have played his last game as a Net. Though, both sides seem hopeful they can reach an agreement, as do others around the league.
“Haven’t really thought about free agency as much,” Thomas said. “That’s really something for my agents to talk about, the front office. I haven’t given much thought to that at all, so I can’t really answer.”
For now, the Nets will continue trudging through the 2024-25 NBA season, hoping to land a top pick at the 2025 NBA Draft. Brooklyn and Boston tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT.
