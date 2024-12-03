Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: 'It Just Felt Good to Be Back on the Court'
Lost in the negatives of the hobbled Brooklyn Nets' 128-102 loss to the Chicago Bulls was the long-anticipated return of Day'Ron Sharpe.
Having been sidelined by a hamstring injury suffered ahead of the preseason, Sharpe's arrival coincides with Brooklyn's long list of abstantees.
In limited action, the Nets' backup big man turned in 16 minutes, tallying four points and two rebounds. The statistics were pedestrian, but some rust is expected given the length of time Sharpe missed.
Despite obvious reasoning behind the underwhelming showing, he didn't hold back when discussing his performance.
“My second stint, I was tired, I’m not going to lie. But I’m getting my wind back. After that I thought I was good,” Sharpe said via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “But me personally, I feel like I played [terribly]. But that’s the first game, so just keep building from here.”
In defiance of the self-criticism, he remained optimistic regarding the future.
“It just felt good to be back on the court and in general. But the outcome of the game really spoiled the moment,” Sharpe said. “So, hopefully next game we’ll get a win, and it’ll feel even better.”
Starting center Nic Claxton, who posted a 10-point, eight-rebound stat line himself, expressed support for his frontcourt counterpart.
“It was good. Definitely good to see,” he said. “[Sharpe's] been grinding [and] working. Working real hard to get back from a tough hamstring injury. So it’s nice to have the twin towers back.”
With both of its big men back in the fold, Brooklyn looks to snap its three-game losing streak in a home matchup with the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.
