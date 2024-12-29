Nets Hope to Avoid Season Sweep vs. Magic
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Brooklyn Nets are set to face off against the Orlando Magic for the final time this season this afternoon at the Kia Center.
The Magic and Nets have played three times already this season, with Orlando coming on top all three times. The two teams met in Orlando back in October for the Magic's home opener. Then, the Magic won both games in a two-game series on Nov. 29 and Dec. 1.
Both the Magic and Nets look a little different since the last meeting between the two foes.
The Nets have since traded veteran point guard Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors, and the team is still trying to figure out its adjustments on the offensive end of the floor.
For the Magic, their changes are due to injury. Franz Wagner suffered a torn oblique earlier this month and is out indefinitely. His brother Moe tore his ACL a few weeks later and is out for the year. However, the Magic have found ways to be resilient in each game since.
Since Moe's injury, the Magic have come back from down 25 against the Miami Heat and 15 against the defending champion Boston Celtics to pull out victories.
The team thrives with its defense-first mentality and it is carrying them through these injury-riddled times.
This poses a big threat to the Nets as they hope to get one back on the Magic before not playing them until next year.
