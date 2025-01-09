Brooklyn Nets: Jalen Wilson Discusses His Second Season in the NBA
Jalen Wilson broke down his second year in the NBA and what it has been like to play under head coach Jordi Fernández in an interview with the YES Network.
“I would say the biggest thing is probably just having an opportunity to play,” he said. “Being able to play, get to make mistakes, get to learn from those mistakes and apply everything we’ve been working on all summer, all season long.”
Wilson is currently averaging 9.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 36 games. As a rookie, he featured in 43 total games for the Nets' main team. Otherwise, the 24-year-old spent time with the Long Island Nets in the G League.
Wilson was selected by Brooklyn with the No. 51 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft after four seasons at Kansas. The Nets originally signed the former Big 12 Player of the Year to a two-way deal, but that was converted to a standard NBA contract last March.
Wilson’s playing time has already increased this year, and it is fair to expect that he will continue to get plenty of run for the remainder of the season. The Nets are currently battling an injury crisis of sorts, and only had eight players available for the team’s most recent game against the Detroit Pistons. Wilson is averaging 33.3 minutes a night over his last eight games.
He addressed what he is looking to accomplish this season: “Just being the best I can be defensively. Being consistent on that point of the floor. Just being an all-around guy as far as knocking down shots when I’m open, being vocal, communicating to my team, being the best teammate I can be.”
Wilson also emphasized his defensive activity. He directly credited Fernández for helping him on that end of the floor.
“I feel like everybody can always be the best defender they can be, and that’s something I want to be.,” Wilson said. “Becoming a two-way player is something that’s very important and [Fernández] has shown me what I’m capable of defensively, and I’m glad he was able to enforce that out of me and just [encourage] that every single night.”
Following a loss to the Pistons, the Nets are now 13-24. Brooklyn have lost three games in a row, and eight of their last ten. Still, Wilson remains optimistic about his team’s future.
He said: “We’re competing every single night … We’re showing our fight. We’re showing how prepared we are. We’re all young but we’re all still fighting and we don’t set any excuses for ourselves.”
Up next, the Nets begin a west coast road trip with a visit to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Brooklyn will remain out west until Jan. 19.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.