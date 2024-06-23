Nets' Mikal Bridges Traded to Magic in Mock Deal
The Brooklyn Nets are holding out for Mikal Bridges, but they should be listening to potential trade offers just in case something comes along that they cannot pass up.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley suggests a trade that would send Bridges to the Orlando Magic for last year's No. 6 overall pick Anthony Black, the No. 18 pick in next week's draft, a 2028 first-round pick and a 2030 first-round pick.
"This is about abandoning a so-far-fruitless star search and pivoting toward a future loaded with possibilities," Buckley writes. "No, the Nets wouldn't reap the immediate rewards of a reset, because they don't control their upcoming draft picks, but they would get the asset collection rolling with Black, last summer's No. 6 pick, and three first-round picks, including two distant-future firsts from a franchise with three playoff trips to show for the last decade-plus."
While the Nets are adamant about keeping Bridges, this could be one of those offers that Brooklyn simply can't refuse. It's essentially top picks in the next three drafts and a high pick from last year's draft in Black, who could become a starter for the team someday.
While the Nets are still high on Bridges and hope he can turn the franchise around, there comes a point where the grass may be greener on the other side
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.