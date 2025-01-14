Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: How to Watch Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
Entering the midway point of their six-game road trip, the Brooklyn Nets look to snap a streak of five straight losses against the Portland Trail Blazers tonight. Likely shorthanded again, the visitors will enter their first meeting with Portland of 2024-25 relying on the "next man up" mentality.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 6.5-point underdogs to the Trail Blazers, and the total over/under is 218.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. If Ben sits, start Tosan. Head Coach Jordi Fernandez was mum on Ben Simmons' status heading into the opening act of a back-to-back, potentially paving the way for Tosan Evbuomwan to get his first start with Brooklyn. The 23-year-old has tallied double-digits in the scoring column in three straight appearances, including a 22-point effort in the Nets' most recent loss to the Utah Jazz. He's earned it.
2. Slow the Blazers' backcourt. In the franchise's second season sans Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe have proved they can carry the offensive load. The duo averages a combined 36 points per game, posing a dangerous threat to the Nets' defense that may be without Simmons and Nic Claxton.
3. Finish. Brooklyn had multiple chances to secure the win in its overtime falter in Salt Lake City but came up just short. If tonight proves to be a close one, which the records would indicate it will be, the Nets must stay poised under pressure even in a tough road environment.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (13-26) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (13-25)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Jan. 14, 2025 at 10 p.m. EST.
LOCATION:
Moda Center - Portland, OR
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Heading into the second half of the road trip, Brooklyn travels to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers tomorrow at 10:30 p.m. EST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.