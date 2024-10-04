Nets Taking Risk in Two-Way Player Jacky Cui
One of the more unique players with the Brooklyn Nets this season is two-way player Jacky Cui, a rookie from China.
Cui, 21, played the past two seasons in the Chinese Basketball Association for the Guangzhou Loong Lions before declaring for the NBA Draft. He wasn't selected, but the Portland Trail Blazers opted to sign him onto their Summer League team. Cui then signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Blazers to play with them in training camp, but the Nets snagged him away by offering him a promotion and a two-way slot.
Cui is a massive unknown, which makes him a big risk for the Nets, but it is one Brooklyn can take as the team undergoes a massive rebuild.
Cui's biggest strength is his scoring ability as he averaged 15.7 points per contest in just his second professional season across 56 games. He has a strong 3-point shot, averaging just over 36 percent from distance.
It remains to be seen if Cui's game will translate from the CBA to the NBA, but the Nets will find out in due time.
He will likely spend most of his time this season in Long Island with the G League team, but if Brooklyn finds itself in a pinch, and if he plays well, Cui may get his first dose of NBA action.
