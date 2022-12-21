Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors Injury Report Revealed

In what may sound like one of the most unexpected statements of the season, the Brooklyn Nets are fully healthy while the Golden State Warriors are the exact opposite. Nets fans haven't seen a fully healthy roster since 2019, and tonight should hopefully be a moment to rejoice.

The Brooklyn Nets will only be missing G League players: David Duke Jr is out on a G League two-way, Kessler Edwards is out on a G League assignment, Day'Ron Sharpe is out on a G League assignment, an Alondes Williams is out on a G League two-way.

The Golden State Warriors have a far more daunting injury report, and one of the worst ones fans may have seen this season. Stephen Curry is out with a left shoulder subluxation, Donte DiVincenzo is out with a non-covid illness, JaMychal Green is out due to health and safety protocols, Andre Iguodala is out with left hip injury management, Klay Thompson is out with right Achilles Tendon injury management, Andrew Wiggins is out with a right adductor sprain, and James Wiseman is questionable with a left thumb sprain. Essentially, the Warriors are missing their entire starting lineup minus Draymond Green and Looney.

A night like tonight can only go in two extremes. Either the Warriors get blown out and it's an easy Nets win, or it'll be the Nets' worst loss of the season and the Warriors' best win of the season. With the way the Brooklyn Nets are playing though, it seems like it won't be the latter.

