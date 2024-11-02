Cam Thomas Continues Fourth Quarter Heroics in Brooklyn Nets Win vs. Bulls
Cam Thomas' 32 points led the Brooklyn Nets to their second consecutive win of the season, a 120-112 victory over the Chicago Bulls.
“I feel like I'm one of the best players in the NBA,” he said after the game.
Since taking the Nets job, first-year head coach Jordi Fernández has repeatedly lauded Thomas’ scoring as his superpower.. Following Friday’s game, the former LSU guard is averaging what would be a career-high 28.2 points — but it’s not just the buckets Thomas is getting. When the fourth quarter rolls around, it feels like the Brooklyn scorer cannot be stopped.
Against Chicago, 10 of Thomas’ final 32 points came in the last period. Through six games, he leads the NBA in fourth-quarter points at 11.8, per NBA.com, exactly two digits more than certified all-star Luka Doncic.
“I have the best seat in the house to just watch him do what he does,” Fernández said. “[He] made a crazy shot from almost half-court, and I cannot coach that. That's him being him.”
Fernández was referring to a half-court bomb from Thomas late in the fourth quarter. With about two minutes left in the game and the Nets’ possession breaking down, Cam Johnson got the ball to Thomas, who was literally standing on the Brooklyn logo.
Without any dribbles or hesitation, the latter let it fly from 33 feet and swished it. Barclays Center erupted. Thomas is the only Net player who can make that shot, but his contributions to the team this season have gone beyond putting the ball through the hoop. He’s been a willing playmaker and, generally, an engaged defender.
“I do a lot more other stuff than just score,” Thomas said. “Sometimes, it doesn't show up on the stat sheet, but it's a lot of things that go into a basketball game that you have to actually watch instead of just stat-watching.”
The Nets are now 3-3 to start the season, which places the team eighth in the Eastern Conference standings. It’s a better start than many projected, given that the Nets’ over/under win before the NBA tipped off was 19.5 wins. Brooklyn will remain at home for the team’s next game, against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.
"I feel like the sky's the limit,” Thomas said. “We can see the vision.”
